Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $103.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

DDOG stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,763.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock worth $125,328,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

