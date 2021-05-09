Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $103.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,763.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock worth $125,328,415 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.