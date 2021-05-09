Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.65 million.Datadog also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.13-0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.95.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. 6,992,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. Datadog has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock valued at $125,328,415. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

