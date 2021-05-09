Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $303,674.52 and $9,883.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00088156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.58 or 0.00794839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.37 or 0.09134954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC.

About Datawallet

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.