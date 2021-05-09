DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 120,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 179,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.