DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 15,065 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

