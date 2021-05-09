DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Shares of DG opened at $220.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.38 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.