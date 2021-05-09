DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,228 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 435.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after buying an additional 2,072,664 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

