DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 585 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $8,396,000. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NNN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NNN stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

