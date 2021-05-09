David J. R. Sleath Sells 37,057 Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,011.50 ($13.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 967.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 942.92. SEGRO Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,025.50 ($13.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 957.33 ($12.51).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

