Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Tops $6.46 on Major Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00011159 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $385.77 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00066715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00104652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.64 or 0.00785022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.55 or 0.09204246 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 59,694,477 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

