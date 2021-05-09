DEAPcoin (DEP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.04 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $39.43 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00082447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00062697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.69 or 0.00793392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00104006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.81 or 0.09617496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044206 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,181,758,846 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

