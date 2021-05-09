Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.81.

NYSE DECK opened at $341.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $128.92 and a 1-year high of $353.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.