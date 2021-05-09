DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,608 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NTAP stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

