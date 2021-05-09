DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 937.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $119.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $119.47.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 6,755 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $789,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,979,185 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

