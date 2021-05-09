DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431,463 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $338,436,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

