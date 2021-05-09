DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,022 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

PK stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

