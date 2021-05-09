DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

