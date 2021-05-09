Denny’s Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DENN stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.