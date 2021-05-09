DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $72.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

XRAY stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -297.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $117,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,192,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,922,000 after buying an additional 432,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

