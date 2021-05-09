DerivaDAO Price Hits $6.02 on Top Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.02 or 0.00010379 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $157.16 million and $181,661.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00068889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00249110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $707.37 or 0.01219023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00783317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,790.47 or 0.99590932 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

