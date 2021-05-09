Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.18 by C($1.45). The business had revenue of C$13.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

