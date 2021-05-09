Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of DB opened at $14.14 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

