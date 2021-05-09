Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.20 ($101.41).

ETR HFG opened at €65.48 ($77.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a 52 week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

