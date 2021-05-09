DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $455.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.94.

DXCM opened at $358.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.12. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

