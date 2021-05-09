Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 941,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,418. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Truist increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

