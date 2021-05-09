Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $26.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGII. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digi International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the first quarter worth $989,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Digi International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGII stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,344. The company has a market cap of $530.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

