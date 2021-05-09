Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $26.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.36.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGII. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DGII stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,344. The company has a market cap of $530.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $25.60.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
