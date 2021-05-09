Digital Insurance Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $407.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $407.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.32 or 0.00802233 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004119 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

