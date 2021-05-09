Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $618.31

Shares of Dignity plc (LON:DTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.31 ($8.08) and traded as high as GBX 729 ($9.52). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 729 ($9.52), with a volume of 36,385 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 671.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 618.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £364.68 million and a PE ratio of -14.29.

Get Dignity alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Judd purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.