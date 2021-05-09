Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

