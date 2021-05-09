Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BBQ were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BBQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

BBQ opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.86.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter.

In other BBQ news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 56,295 shares of company stock worth $816,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

