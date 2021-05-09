Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 12,870 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

CMCT stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $158.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.84.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

CMCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

