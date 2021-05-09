Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Epsilon Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its position in Epsilon Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,384,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 101,216 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 5.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 336,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

