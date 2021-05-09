Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $60,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,732.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,267.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARA stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $628.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

