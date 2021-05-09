Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $740,000 Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $2,767,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $784.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

