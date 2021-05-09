Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,313 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $340.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.