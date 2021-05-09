Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,059,352 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,059,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

