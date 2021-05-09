DistX Trading Down 75.2% This Week (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, DistX has traded 75.2% lower against the US dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $58,496.19 and $612.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00254673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 363.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $668.53 or 0.01143893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.20 or 0.00751496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,526.27 or 1.00141546 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

