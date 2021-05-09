DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%.

NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. DLH has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

