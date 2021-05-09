DODO (DODO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.42 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. DODO has a market capitalization of $391.52 million and $38.42 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00006093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00081089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00104349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00781143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.00 or 0.09362673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00043483 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

