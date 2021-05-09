Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

DLTR opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

