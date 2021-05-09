Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 136.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,922.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

