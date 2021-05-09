Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.

Shares of DIIBF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $331.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.77. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Separately, TD Securities raised Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

