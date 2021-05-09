Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DORM opened at $104.45 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

