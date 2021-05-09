Douglas K. Russell Sells 2,461 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $392,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRV opened at $160.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.88.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

