Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $18.09 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.7932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.63%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.