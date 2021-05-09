Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.70. 9,506,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

