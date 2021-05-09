Duke Energy (DUK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.86 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

