Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 11,584 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 43.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $9,231,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

