Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 15,477 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,008 shares of company stock worth $3,854,384. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

